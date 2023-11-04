U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to visit Turkey after Israel, Jordan stops
Prior to Tukrey, the top U.S. diplomat held meetings with Arab counterparts in the Jordanian capital, Amman, and paid a visit to Israel the day before
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to embark on a two-day visit to Turkey starting on Sunday as part of his regional tour to try and ease tensions due to the Hamas-Israel conflict.
This is a developing story
