English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to visit Turkey after Israel, Jordan stops

i24NEWS

1 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he disembarks from an aircraft on his arrival in Tel Aviv, Israel.
(Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he disembarks from an aircraft on his arrival in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Prior to Tukrey, the top U.S. diplomat held meetings with Arab counterparts in the Jordanian capital, Amman, and paid a visit to Israel the day before

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to embark on a two-day visit to Turkey starting on Sunday as part of his regional tour to try and ease tensions due to the Hamas-Israel conflict. 

Prior to Tukrey, the top U.S. diplomat held meetings with Arab counterparts in the Jordanian capital, Amman, and paid a visit to Israel the day before.

Video poster

This is a developing story

This article received 0 comments