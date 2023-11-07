'Violence against our people has no place in civilized society. We will not tolerate violence against our community,' stated local Jewish Federation

Paul Kessler, a 69-year-old Jewish man died on Monday after "altercations" with pro-Palestine protesters in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said. He was wounded on Sunday afternoon during competing demonstrations - pro-Israeli and Palestinian - in Thousand Oaks, a city in the northwest of Greater Los Angeles.

Upon arrival to the scene, the police found Kessler suffering from a head wound, the department said. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office reported: "Witness accounts indicated that Kessler was involved in a physical altercation with counter-protestor(s)."

The statement read that "during the altercation, Kessler fell backwards and struck his head on the ground." Kessler's death is being investigated as a homicide, but the authorities have not ruled out the possibility a hate crime.

Jewish organizations across the United States have condemned the incident. Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles released a statement: "We are devastated to learn of the tragic death of an elderly Jewish man who was struck in the head by a megaphone wielded by a pro-Palestinian protestor in Westlake Village. Our hearts are with the family of the victim."

"While we wait for more information from our law enforcement partners, we remind you that this is the fourth major antisemitic crime committed in Los Angeles this year alone. Violence against our people has no place in civilized society. We demand safety. We will not tolerate violence against our community. We will do everything in our power to prevent it."

Los Angeles, like many other cities across the U.S., has observed the rise of antisemitic incidents and vandalism since the start of Israel's war against Hamas. Earlier on Monday, Stop Antisemitism group reported a couple stopping at a pro-Israel rally to shout "Heil Hitler."