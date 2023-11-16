U.S. police arrest professor over death of Jewish man during demonstrator clashes

The college professor, Loay Alnaji, was arrested over the death of Paul Kessle near a pro-Palestinian rally in Thousand Oaks near Los Angeles, California

U.S. police on Thursday arrested a suspect over the death of a Jewish man at a pro-Palestinian rally in California, there was allegedly an altercation during a clash of demonstrators on November 5.

Loay Alnaji, a college professor, was arrested over the death of Paul Kessler at the rally in Thousand Oaks near Los Angeles. His bail will be set at $1 million, a Ventura County sheriff's statement said.

Kessler died from a head injury after falling to the ground, and Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office stated the death was a homicide. As for the motive, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office have not yet ruled out the possibility of a hate crime.

Police arriving at the scene found that Kessler, 69, had fallen backward and fatally struck his head on the ground. Witnesses said he had been involved in an argument with a pro-Palestinian protester.

He also had non-lethal wounds on his face, although it was not clear if he had been struck, and witnesses from both rallies gave police conflicting accounts of the confrontation. Kessler was able to speak with police before he died in the hospital.

The arrest came more than five weeks after an unprecedented surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, in which the terrorist organization brutally massacred civilians, ranging from young children to elderly people in their 80s, as well as foreign nationals studying in Israel. Since then a war has been waged against the terrorist organization in Gaza.