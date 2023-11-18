The letter titled 'Stand with Palestine: Call on Political Leaders to End Their Complicity in Genocide!' traffics in October 7 denialism

A rape crisis center at a Canadian university signed onto an open letter denying that Israeli women were subjected to rape and sexual violence by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 massacre.

Samantha Pearson, director of the University of Alberta Sexual Assault Centre, signed an open letter where the many instances of rape committed by Palestinians on October 7 are branded “unverified accusations.”

The letter — titled "Stand with Palestine: Call on Political Leaders to End Their Complicity in Genocide!" — was authored by Sarah Jama, a member of Ontario's provincial parliament, who was earlier removed from the the NDP caucus over anti-Israeli statements; and Susan Kim, a city councillor in Victoria, British Columbia.

Israeli authorities have gathered and continue gathering evidence of sexual abuse on October 7; the investigation is rendered difficult by the fact that many of the women raped by terrorists were murdered, mutilated and burned beyond recognition.