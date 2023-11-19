English
White House denies report on hostage deal between Israel and Hamas

i24NEWS

Families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza hold up photographs of their abducted family members.
There have been numerous hostage deal reports, the latest claims that progress has been made and includes a detailed six-page set of written terms

Negotiations to release hostages held in Gaza have reached a deal agreed upon by both Israel and Hamas, according to the Washington Post, but was quickly denied by a White House spokesperson.

The deal reportedly included a 5-day truce, during which at least 50 hostages would be released as smaller groups in 24-hour increments, while overhead surveillance would “monitor movement on the ground” in order to maintain the pause.

Neither the latest deal report, nor previous ones, have reached a conclusive agreement on all the hostages being held in Gaza, after the terrorist organization Hamas carried out brutal massacres in Israel on October 7 and abducted hundreds of people, ranging from a 10-month old baby to women in their 80s.

“We’ve made some progress recently and have been working hard to advance this, but it remains a volatile situation,” an American administration official told the Washington Post, on condition of anonymity, regarding a deal that was reportedly detailed in a six-page set of written terms.

Video poster

The deal would free dozens of women and children being held hostage by the terrorist organization Hamas. If agreed, the truce would also allow a significant increase in humanitarian aid, including fuel, to enter Gaza from Egypt. According to the Washington Post, it “could begin within the next several days."

"We have not reached a deal yet, but we continue to work hard to get a deal," the White House National Security Council Spokesperson, Adrienne Watson, posted on X in response to the report.

