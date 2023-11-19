White House denies report on hostage deal between Israel and Hamas

There have been numerous hostage deal reports, the latest claims that progress has been made and includes a detailed six-page set of written terms

Negotiations to release hostages held in Gaza have reached a deal agreed upon by both Israel and Hamas, according to the Washington Post, but was quickly denied by a White House spokesperson.

The deal reportedly included a 5-day truce, during which at least 50 hostages would be released as smaller groups in 24-hour increments, while overhead surveillance would “monitor movement on the ground” in order to maintain the pause.

Neither the latest deal report, nor previous ones, have reached a conclusive agreement on all the hostages being held in Gaza, after the terrorist organization Hamas carried out brutal massacres in Israel on October 7 and abducted hundreds of people, ranging from a 10-month old baby to women in their 80s.

“We’ve made some progress recently and have been working hard to advance this, but it remains a volatile situation,” an American administration official told the Washington Post, on condition of anonymity, regarding a deal that was reportedly detailed in a six-page set of written terms.

The deal would free dozens of women and children being held hostage by the terrorist organization Hamas. If agreed, the truce would also allow a significant increase in humanitarian aid, including fuel, to enter Gaza from Egypt. According to the Washington Post, it “could begin within the next several days."

"We have not reached a deal yet, but we continue to work hard to get a deal," the White House National Security Council Spokesperson, Adrienne Watson, posted on X in response to the report.