Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter dead at 96

Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former president Jimmy Carter, died at age 96 at her home in Georgia, the couple's non-profit organization announced.

"Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, a passionate champion of mental health, caregiving, and women's rights, passed away Sunday, Nov. 19, at 2:10 p.m. at her home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 96. She died peacefully, with family by her side," the Carter Center said in a statement.

In May 2023, the Carter family had said she had dementia but was continuing to live happily at the couple's home in Plains, Georgia.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were the longest-married presidential couple, having wed in 1946 when he was 21 and she was 18. After his solo term ended in 1981, he also enjoyed more post-White House years than any president before him, and she played an instrumental role during those years, including as part of the nonprofit Carter Center and the Habitat for Humanity charity.

"The best thing I ever did was marry Rosalynn," Carter told the C-SPAN cable TV channel in 2015. "That's the pinnacle of my life."