Top Hollywood agency drops Susan Sarandon over antisemitic rant

Sarandon said Jews are 'getting a taste of how it feels to be Muslim in America' amid rise of antisemitism in the U.S.

A top Hollywood agency UTA stopped representing Susan Sarandon, 77, over her antisemitic rant, Page Six reported on Tuesday. "Sources say several staffers at UTA were extremely hurt by Sarandon’s comments."

The decision comes after the Oscar-winning actress said: "There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country," - at a recent pro-Palestinian rally in New York City.

She also stated that "you don’t have to go through the entire history of [Gaza], you can just show the pictures of the babies that have been dying in incubators."

Sarandon faced severe criticism over her speech. A Muslim-American journalist Asra Nomani is among those who joined the criticism: "Please don’t minimize the experience of Jewish Americans by sanitizing the hell that it is for Muslims living in Muslim countries and vilifying America for the life – and freedoms – she offers Muslims like my family."

Sarandon has been openly critical of Israel during the entirety of the nation's war against Hamas. throughout its war with Hamas. She has consistently shared pro-Palestinian content on her socials and has been noticed at multiple demonstrations.

Perviously, Sarandon had already come under fire for sharing posts celebrating Pink Floyd’s frontman Roger Waters, accused of repeated antisemitism. Among other things, Waters stated that Israel is "making up stories" about the October 7 massacres.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a New-York-based Jewish NGO, stated that between October 7 and October 23, there was almost a 400% spike in antisemitic incidents in the U.S. in comparison to the same period in 2022.