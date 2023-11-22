'There’s no place for antisemitism in Hampstead, and we will show how it’s done,' the town's mayor Jeremy Levi told i24NEWS

Amid the spike in antisemitism in North America and Europe, one town in Canada is taking an exemplary step to combat Jew-hatred.

The Jewish-majority town of Hampstead, near Montreal, has passed a bylaw fining vandals who tear down or cover posters of hostages held by Hamas. Mayor Jeremy Levi told i24NEWS that this initiative has faced tremendous support even outside of Hampstead.

"I am happy to say that our council unanimously voted for the bylaw that anyone who alters, covers up or attempts to destroy these posters will be fined $1,000 — and it will be $2,000 for a repeated offense."

Levi added that the council pledged that the money from the fines would be donated to Israel. "This move has received tremendous positive feedback, not just in our town."

He stated that the Hampstead authorities "received thousands of messages, from all over North America, with people asking how can we help them." Levi added that people have not seen much real action from their authorities in this regard, and he hopes his town will set an example.

"The reason why it resonated with so many people is because we are finally seeing action, not just words. It’s not just ‘We stand with Israel’, this is actual support."

He added that "there’s no place for hatred and no place for antisemitism in Hampstead, and we will be the leaders in showing how it’s done."

The town of Hampstead has the largest concentration of Jews per capita outside of Israel, with 85 to 90% of its population being Jewish. Levi also addressed the rise of antisemitism in Canada: "The anti-Semitic acts that we have seen in Montreal are completely unprecedented. We have seen a synagogue and a Jewish institution firebombed. We've seen Jewish day schools being shot at multiple times, in fact the same school being shot at twice within 48 hours."

"We are really at the inflection point. It is no longer a war between Israel and Hamas, it is now a global good-versus-evil war and mark my words, good will prevail. It always has and it always will."

Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP Rally in demand of the hostages release in Paris, November 7, 2023.

While many, in solidarity with Israel, continue to spread awareness of the hostages situation around the world, partial release of the abductees is expected very soon as Israel's war cabinet has approved the ceasefire deal.