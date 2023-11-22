Car explodes on Canada's Rainbow Bridge: FBI suspects terror attack

The cause of the explosion remains unknown, and both Canadian and American intelligence are investigating

An explosion occurred shortly before noon on the Rainbow Bridge, a US-Canada border entry.

A car, arriving from the Canadian side of the border, was undergoing routine checks at the initial checkpoint where passports and licenses are examined.

Following the initial inspection, the car was directed to another area for a secondary search, as reported by multiple law enforcement sources. However, as the vehicle was en route to the secondary search area, an explosion took place. The cause of the explosion remains unknown, and both Canadian and American intelligence are investigating.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1727402541598576692 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc addressed the seriousness of the situation, stating, “This is obviously a very serious situation. We’re taking this circumstance very seriously, but to speculate on the origin of this particular circumstance – the reasons why this may have happened – until we have more accurate information is simply not responsible.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1727395468878254382 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

While there are no reports of serious injuries to individuals outside the vehicle, the occupants of the car did not survive the explosion.

The FBI, New York State Police, and US Customs and Border Protection are currently on the scene, coordinating efforts to investigate the incident. Video footage from various angles is being sought by federal authorities, as witness statements reportedly vary.