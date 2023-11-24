Joe Biden keeps his 'fingers crossed' in hope a 3-year-old American girl would be among the first group of released hostages

President Joe Biden delivered pumpkin pies to firefighters on Thursday to celebrate the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and expressed hope about the hostage release in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Biden, who is vacationing with his family on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket, has spent part of his time here speaking to foreign leaders about the war.

He told reporters at the fire station that he would not give an update on the hostages until Friday, but said he was keeping his "fingers crossed" that a 3-year-old American girl would be among those released first.

A four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has started earlier on Friday. A group of 13 women and children is expected to be released at 16:00 local time in exchange to 39 security prisoners.

In earlier remarks on NBC, Biden urged people to focus on solving problems together and stopping rancor in U.S. society.

"Today is about coming together," said Biden, a Democrat who is running for reelection in 2024 and may face former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

Asked at the fire station about his message for U.S. citizens Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, who have been detained in Russia, the president said: "We ain't giving up."

