Toronto police say hate crimes spiked since start of Israel-Hamas war

The number of both antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents has skyrocketed since October 7

The number of antisemitic and anti-Muslim hate crimes in Toronto, Canada's largest city, has spiked significantly since the of Israel's war against Hamas, authorities said on Friday.

Police chief Myron Demkiw said 78 hate crimes had been reported between October 7 and November 20, compared to 37 in the same time frame in 2022. The real number was undoubtedly higher since some people were hesitant to come forward, he added.

The number of reported antisemitic hate crimes in this period almost trebled to 38 from 13 last year, while those involving the Muslim, Palestinian and Arab population leapt to 17 from just one in 2022.

"The impact of the events in the Middle East on our city are ongoing and have escalated since Oct. 7," Demkiw told a televised news conference.

Since the October 7 Hamas attack, 25 people have been arrested and 64 charges laid in relation to reported hate incidents.

"(Hate crimes) can traumatize not just victims, but all members of the targeted community and beyond," said Demkiw. Toronto has temporarily boosted the size of its hate crime unit to 29 from the usual six.

With around three million people living in Toronto, it is by far the biggest city in Canada, which has a population of just over 40 million.

In response to the wave of incidents when individuals would tear down or vandalize posters with Hamas hostages, Canada's Hampstead introduced a $1000 fine for this offense. Its mayorJeremy Levi told i24NEWS that "the antisemitic acts that we have seen in Montreal are completely unprecedented."

"We have seen a synagogue and a Jewish institution firebombed. We've seen Jewish day schools being shot at multiple times, in fact the same school being shot at twice within 48 hours."

