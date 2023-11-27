Suspected shooter pleads not guilty in attack on Palestinian students in Vermont

The attack, which took place on Saturday night, targeted three 20-year-old Palestinian students who were walking along the street

The man suspected of shooting three Palestinian college students in Vermont, U.S.pleaded not guilty at his arraignment hearing on Monday.

Jason J. Eaton, 48, was arrested near the scene of the attack by the Burlington Police Department on Sunday afternoon.

During Monday's hearing, the judge ordered Eaton to be held without bond.

The attack, which took place on Saturday night, targeted three 20-year-old Palestinian students who were walking along the street.

According to the police department, the assailant, armed with a handgun, confronted the students, opened fire, and shot each of them "without speaking" before fleeing the scene.

The victims, in Burlington to visit Hisham Awartani's grandmother for the Thanksgiving holiday, were taking a pre-dinner walk when the incident occurred. Marwan Awartani, a former Palestinian education minister, is speaking on behalf of the victims' families.

All three survived the incident, however sustain major injuries.

The case has attracted increased scrutiny amid a backdrop of rising reports of hate crimes since the Israel-Hamas war erupted.