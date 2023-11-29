USAID sends 24.5 tons of UN humanitarian supplies to Gaza

The Agency announced further supplies in addition to the 250-ton deliveries made over the last week alone

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Tuesday reported airlifting 24.5 tons of the United Nations (UN) humanitarian supplies to Egypt for their further delivery to the Gaza Strip.

According to the USAID statement, the supplies include "medical supplies to support the health system in Gaza and ready-to-use foods for the displaced populations, both adults and children."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1729459541664805105 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The United States is planning additional flights in the coming days. This is in addition to the more than 500,000 pounds [250 U.S. tons] of food assistance delivered by the United States last week alone. The United States has mobilized $100 million in humanitarian assistance to help civilians affected by the conflict," read the statement.

Washington remains by far the largest donor to the UN’s humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier in November, over 1,000 USAID employees reportedly signed a letter calling for permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

MOHAMMED ABED / AFP Palestinian women walk past a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza City.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has previously received criticism over its teachers supporting Hamas's terrorism and its schools promoting hate and antisemitism.

