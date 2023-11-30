Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies, aged 100

Fleeing Nazi Germany with his family as a teenager, Kissinger survived the Holocaust and went on to became a giant in American diplomacy

Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died at the age of 100, his consulting firm said early Thursday morning. After his family fled Nazi Germany when he was a teenager, the man went to become a giant in world diplomacy, remembered for his unapologetic promotion of raw American power.

Kissinger, arguably the most identifiable secretary of state in modern times, died at his home in Connecticut, announced Kissinger Associates, through which the late diplomat grew wealthy helping businesses for decades after his government career.

It said that Kissinger's family would hold a private funeral, with a memorial service to take place later in New York, where Kissinger grew up after his Jewish family fled Nazi Germany.

The statement did not provide a cause of death. Kissinger had remained active even as a centenarian, traveling to China in July to meet President Xi Jinping.

CNS / AFP China's President Xi Jinping (R) speaks with former U.S. secretary of state Henry Kissinger during a meeting in Beijing.

China was one of Kissinger's most lasting legacies. Hoping to shake up the Cold War fight against the Soviet Union, Kissinger secretly reached out to Beijing, culminating in a historic 1972 visit by president Richard Nixon and later the U.S. establishment of relations with the then-isolated country, which has soared into the world's second largest economy and growing competitor with Washington.

While Kissinger was not liked by many in the world, China's ambassador to Washington, Xie Feng, called Kissinger a "most valued old friend" and his death a "tremendous loss for both our countries and the world."

HANDOUT / CHINA'S MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS / AFP Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Wang Yi and former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in Beijing

Kissinger at home also enjoyed deference across the political mainstream, with incumbent Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a member of the rival Democratic Party, attending his 100th birthday party in New York.

"America has lost one of the most dependable and distinctive voices on foreign affairs with the passing of Henry Kissinger," former U.S. President George W. Bush, a Republican, said in a statement.

Kissinger was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for negotiations to end the Vietnam War, even though the conflict did not immediately end and his North Vietnamese counterpart, Le Duc Tho, declined to accept the prize.