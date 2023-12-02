Schwarzenegger meets families of Israeli hostages

'This is where I come in because when you're a celebrity, you have a certain power to communicate to the mass,' said former Governor and celebrity

Amid renewed fighting in Gaza, Former California Governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger on Friday met relatives of three people kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, showing his support of those whose loved ones are still unaccounted for following the October 7 attack.

Schwarzenegger gave bronze eagle sculptures to his visitors at a video production company in Santa Monica, west of Los Angeles. In turn, they presented Schwarzenegger with "Bring Them Home" dog tags.

Declaring himself "a big friend of the Jewish people and Israel," Schwarzenegger said he wanted to amplify the message not to abandon those who remain captive.

"This is where I come in because when you're a celebrity, then you have a certain kind of a power to communicate to the mass because you have a lot of cameras show up," said Schwarzenegger, the former champion bodybuilder and Hollywood screen star whose show business career was interrupted by his time as governor from 2003 to 2011.

Among those meeting the celebrity, was Bar Rudaeff, 27, whose father Lior Rudaeff, 61, was taken from the Kibbutz Nir Yitzchak. He said Schwarzenegger was one of his father's favorite actors. "I remember watching a 'Terminator' movie with him in the living room. And I know that when he comes back, it will put a smile on his face," Rudaeff said.

During the event arranged by the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, Schwarzenegger also met with Jacob Bohbot, 36, whose brother Elkana Bohbot, 34, was taken from the Nova music festival in Israel near the border with Gaza, and with Ella Shani, 14, whose cousin Amit Shani, 16, was kidnapped in the attack on Kibbutz Be'eri, taken to the Gaza Strip, and released on Wednesday. Ella's father, Itzik Kozin, was killed in the attack on the community.

Jack GUEZ / AFP An aerial picture shows a damaged building in kibbutz Be'eri near the border with Gaza on October 22, 2023.

Earlier in April, Schwarzenegger opened up about his father's Nazi past, saying that he, "like so many millions of men, was sucked into a system of hate through lies and deception."

In 2022, the celebrity visited Poland's Auschwitz in an effort to raise awareness about Holocaust: "It's a story that needs to be kept alive, a story that we need to tell again and again."

