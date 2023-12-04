Washington cautious in sharing intel with Israel, says U.S. House Intelligence Chair

'We are being selective as to the information that’s being provided,' stated House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner

House Intelligence Committee Chair, Republican Congressman from Ohio Mike Turner on Sunday told CBS’s 'Face the Nation' that the United States exercises caution in sharing intelligence with Israel amid the nation's war against Hamas.

"Certainly the United States is assisting in the location of Hamas leadership as Israel moves to eliminate the threat of Hamas. I can tell you that we are being selective as to the information that’s being provided," he said.

Turner drew difference between providing intelligence on specific individuals and giving directions to the ground operation. "I mean, [the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns] has been very clear that we are not just providing direct access to our intelligence. And that certainly gives us the ability to have caution."

He also stated that the October 7 attack is a results of "a general dismissal by Israel and Israel’s intelligence community of the possibility of this level of a threat."

Turner added that it "could have been an institutional bias that resulted in them dismissing it, but the other aspect that made this so dangerous, is that even when the October 7 [attack] began to unfold, their forces didn’t react. They didn’t have the deployment ability to respond, not just the intelligence ability to prevent it."

He said that that "it’s been amazing to have our intelligence community now working closely with the Israeli intelligence community" and praised the efforts made by the CIA chief Burns in advancing the hostages release: "He’s been working diligently, doing a great job on negotiating for the release of hostages and also in trying to make certain that our intelligence apparatus is working closely with Israel to try to fill some of those gaps that they clearly have."

