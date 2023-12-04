'Reminiscent of dark time in history': Pro-Palestinian protestors target Jewish shop

U.S. officials have decried the targeting of establishments belonging to Jews as hateful, blatant antisemitism

The Jewish restaurant Goldie in Philadelphia was targeted by pro-Palestinian protestors on Sunday night, where the angry demonstrators were accused of shouting anti-Semitic remarks and vandalizing the building, as part of the group's demand for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"We saw a blatant act of antisemitism — not a peaceful protest," Pennsylvania State Governor Josh Shapiro said in a statement released on X, adding "A restaurant was targeted and mobbed because its owner is Jewish and Israeli. This hate and bigotry is reminiscent of a dark time in history."

"I’ve communicated tonight with Mike Solomonov and his team at Goldie to share our support and Lori and I look forward to breaking bread there with them again soon," the governor concluded he and his wife will visit the restaurant as a show of support.

Video posted on social media, shared by Shapiro, outside the Falafel shop owned by Philadelphia-based Israeli chef Michael Solomonov.

U.S. Congressmember for Philadelphia, Brendan Boyle also posted on X, stating "I can't believe I even have to say this, but targeting businesses simply because they're Jewish owned is despicable.

"Philadelphia stands against this story of harassment and hate," the lawmaker added.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Pro-Palestinian protesters at Foggy Bottom Metro in Washington, United States.

With a global rise of antisemitism, at-risk Jewish communities have been offered ramped up protection in some countries, like Denmark, and task forces for combating the hateful phenomena.

But, as threats intensify, including an increase of attempted attacks against Jews and Israelis around the world, as well as other anti-Semitic incidents, Israel has had to raise its travel warning level for 80 countries, including in Western Europe.