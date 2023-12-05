Sandberg: 'For Israeli women, for all women, we must speak out against rape'

Ex-Meta executive tells i24NEWS 'it's not a question of what's next for the Middle East. It's a question of what happens next for our humanity'

The international community's shameful silence on the mass rape and murder of Israeli women by Hamas terrorists on October 7 speaks to an issue pertaining to the whole world, Sheryl Sandberg, the former Meta executive, told i24NEWS.

Sandberg, one of the world's most powerful women, was among the primary organizers of an event at the United Nations headquarters in New York where some 800 people, including women’s activists and diplomats representing about 40 countries, watched a presentation laying out the evidence of large-scale sexual violence.

The current silence on the October 7 atrocities threatens to undo the hard-won progress of the feminist movement over the past decades, Sandberg told i24NEWS after the event, adding she would not have wanted to be anywhere else on such day. "I brought my daughters, nieces, parents and my mother-in-law because this is a special event. I brought them so my daughters could live in a different world."

"It is hard to hear what you heard in that room today and not speak out. This is not a political issue. This is a question of core humanity," Sandberg said emphatically. "The question is not what is happening in the Middle East, the question is what is happening to our humanity."

Sandberg continued, "No matter what your views are, it should be unequivocally clear that we stand against rape. For Israeli women, for all women."

In her keynote address, Sandberg told the audience: “On October 7, Hamas brutally murdered 1,200 souls and in some cases, they first raped their victims. We know this from eyewitnesses, we know this from combat paramedics, we would know this from some victims if more had been allowed to live.”

"The world has to decide who to believe," she posited. "Do we believe that Hamas spokesperson who said that rape is forbidden, therefore it couldn't possibly have happened on October 7. Or do we believe the women whose bodies tell us how they spent the last minutes of their lives."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1731966820150612096 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The event was organized by Israel's ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan and his team, who showed videos from police interrogations of terrorists after the massacre who admitted to the sexual violence. The audience also heard from Israeli police officers and investigators, as well as members of ZAKA search-and-rescue who collected the bodies of victims and saw the evidence of rape firsthand.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also delivered a video message, saying "There can be no justifications and no excuses. Rape as a weapon of war is a crime against humanity.”

The UN, especially the UN Women's forum, has come under intense criticism, particularly within Israel, over its silence and doubt of the evidence of sexual violence and rape during the October 7 massacre.