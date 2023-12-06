The White House is also reportedly concerned over Israel's actions in the coming weeks, with estimates the ground operation may last until January

Following a meeting with campaign donors in the state of Massachusetts, U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the war in Israel and the evidence of sexual violence committed by terrorists against Israeli women on October 7.

He also blamed Hamas for breaking the temporary truce, saying the terror organization's refusal to release young women is what “broke this deal” that saw the return of over 100 hostages and the entrance of much-needed humanitarian aid.

"Hamas terrorists inflicted as much pain and suffering on women and girls as possible," Biden told a pool of reporters. "The world can't just look away at what's going on. It's on all of us... to forcibly condemn the sexual violence of Hamas terrorists without equivocation,” the president stated.

"Let me be crystal clear: Hamas' refusal to release the remaining young women is what broke this deal and end the pause in the fighting,” the U.S. president stated. “Everyone still being held hostage by Hamas need to be returned to their families immediately. We're not going to stop,” he declared.

When asked specifically about hostages with American citizenship, Biden refused to comment except to say the White House was "talking to the Qataris," and added, "We're not walking away."

Biden also touted that he was able to "convince the Israelis that we have to allow significantly more aid into Gaza,” which has been entering the Strip before, during and after the week-long ceasefire.

Biden highlighted his support of Israel since he entered the U.S. Senate in 1973 and especially after the October 7 massacre and start of the war, when he made a solidarity visit. Now with the resumption of the ground offensive in Gaza which has advanced into the southern part of the enclave, Biden told reporters, "We have to figure what after Gaza.”

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci) U.S. President Joe Biden hugs Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport, in Israel.

Meanwhile, senior U.S. officials told CNN that they estimate the ground operation in Gaza could last several weeks and is unlikely to be concluded by the end of the calendar year. The report also quoted an Israeli official who said, “We are in a high-intensity operation in the coming weeks, then probably moving to a low-intensity mode.”

Meanwhile, another senior U.S administration official said “the White House is deeply concerned about how Israel’s operations will unfold over the next several weeks,” and Israel has been warned in “hard” and “direct” conversations.