U.S. congress highlights Ivy League's contentious stance on antisemitism

The university heads' responded if 'calling for the genocide of Jews' breaks code of conduct rules at Harvard, MIT, and University of Pennsylvania

The U.S. House of Representatives held a congressional hearing titled "Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Anti-Semitism," in which presidents of America’s top universities were questioned on their response to hateful and insightful rhetoric, prevalent since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

The House Committee on Education and the Workforce was led by Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, a Republican Congresswoman representing the state of North Carolina. She asked the university presidents, “Do you have the courage to truly confront and condemn the ideology driving antisemitism? Or will you offer weak, blame-shifting excuses and yet another responsibility dodging taskforce?"

“If higher education were doing its job, then I don’t think we’d have students demonstrating and being antisemitic,” Foxx said in an interview with The Daily Pennsylvanian, suggesting that education on the Holocaust and the October 7 massacres was now needed.

But the hearing itself was much more contentious, particularly following New York Republican Representative Elise Stefanik’s question if “calling for the genocide of Jews” is against the universities’ respective codes of conduct on bullying or harassment.

“It is a context-dependent decision,” University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) President, Liz Magill, responded.

Harvard President Claudine Gay said, “When speech crosses into conduct, we take action.”

While MIT President Sally Kornbluth said it would be “investigated as harassment if pervasive and severe.”

Their ambiguous stance has led to critique, from Elon Musk offering to help the university presidents out with a response he offered, “Calling for the genocide [death] of anyone obviously constitutes harassment.”

Israel’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek, an Israeli Christian Arab, offered the response of the ChatGPT artificial intelligence, calling it a “much more human answer than any of them [presidents].”

The Republican-led committee, and its members grilled the presidents on their responses that highlighted the importance of free speech, but the lawmakers questioned why Harvard ranked dead-last and UPenn was second-to-last based on a FIRE 2024 Free Speech Report.

Democrats on the committee also condemned the exclusion and intimidation of Jewish students on college campuses since October 7, with Representative Mark A. Takano from California also questioned “in what world” a call for violence against Jewish people would qualify as free speech.