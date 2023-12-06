The suspect is now said to be contained, and an investigation is on-going

The Las Vegas Police Department is actively investigating a reported active shooting incident at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV).

The alarming situation unfolded around noon on Wednesday when university police responded to reports of shots fired in one of the buildings.

Subsequent reports indicated additional gunfire in the Student Union, intensifying concerns. Authorities later confirmed their response to the school, citing the presence of multiple victims. A student, shared with CNN that “We could hear the gun shots."

This is a developing story