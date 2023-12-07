Donald Trump's lead rivals face off in fourth Republican primary debate

Four candidates took the stage in Alabama while the former president and frontrunner skipped out on the debate again

With the first test of the Iowa caucuses six weeks away, four of the leading Republican presidential candidates took to the stage at the University of Alabama for the fourth, and smallest yet, debate of the primary season.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy took their shots at presenting themselves as the lead alternative to the former president and current GOP frontrunner Donald Trump, who once again skipped out on the debate.

Gerald Herbert / AP Republican presidential candidates, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, speak during a commercial break at a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NewsNation at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The former president — who is seeking to retake the White House despite facing 91 felony charges in four jurisdictions — maintains a historically large lead and has seen his polling go from strength to strength with each new indictment. He is currently polling around 60 percent.

But he has been a no-show at the four debates held so far, seeing no advantage in sharing the stage with distant rivals, and rendering them a sideshow to the battle pitting his presidential ambitions against the might of the US justice system. Instead, he attended a reception for campaign donors.

Meanwhile, Haley said she would lead a more professional administration than the media circus that Trump would bring. "We have to stop the chaos but you can't defeat Democrat chaos with Republican chaos. And that's what Donald Trump gives us. My approach is different: No drama, no vendettas, no whining."

Haley's rise has been attributed to strong performances in the previous three debates, and she is riding high on a key endorsement from the powerful Koch family and $250,000 from billionaire Democratic donor Reid Hoffman.

But she went into the debate with a target on her back, as DeSantis and Ramaswamy characterized her as being in the pocket of corporate interests and weak on China, with Ramaswamy repeatedly calling her "corrupt."

Gerald Herbert / AP Republican presidential candidate and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the fourth Republican presidential primary debate at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

In the battle to scoop up Trump voters, DeSantis is averaging 13 percentage points to Haley's 10 in the two major polling averages collated by RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight. But Haley has gained the upper hand on DeSantis in some of the early states that matter for building momentum.

Christie has been Trump's loudest critic by far -- but is languishing around 2.5 percent in polling averages. Christie likened Trump to the Harry Potter-series villain “Voldemort,” referring to him as “He who must not be named” and calling out his rivals DeSantis and Ramaswamy on their silence, alleging they were still holding out on the possibility of becoming Trump’s pick for a vice presidential candidate.

For his part, DeSantis criticized the ex-president for failing to deliver on his promises like “draining the swamp,” and said the party needed to choose a younger candidate than the 77-year-old Trump.

Gerald Herbert / AP Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NewsNation at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Ramaswamy, the only candidate onstage without a political background, had enjoyed a surge in donations and headlines thanks to a rambunctious showing in the first debate that won him fans among Trump supporters, but is down from a September polling peak. He was heckled by the audience at the University of Alabama as he echoed Trump's false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election and was booed as he attacked Haley on supporting Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

"This is a woman who will send your kids to die so she can buy a bigger house," Ramaswamy said, to even louder boos. In a rare show of unity, Christie defended Haley and called Ramaswamy "the most obnoxious blowhard in America" as the pair got into a shouting match.

Discussion of foreign policy was dominated by speeches of support for Israel in its response to the deadly October 7 attacks by Hamas terrorists, and tough talk on China.

The rise of antisemitism on college campuses was also brought up. Haley referred to the House Education committee meeting held the day before, saying it was “disgusting to see what happened,” when the presidents of Harvard, MIT, and Pennsylvania University who failed to discipline or even condemn calls for the genocide of Jews.

Gerald Herbert / AP Republican presidential candidate and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NewsNation at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Haley said, “if this had been the KKK that was doing protests on those campuses, every one of those college presidents would have been up in arms.” She also criticized President Joe Biden for not including anti-Zionism in the definition of antisemitism. “If you don’t think that Israel has a right to exist, that is antisemitic,” she said. “We will change the definition so that every government, every school has to acknowledge the definition for what it is.” She also pledged to take away the tax exempt status of universities that don’t acknowledge antisemitism and protect students.