U.S. imposes sanctions on alleged Houthi rebel financing network

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on 13 individuals and entities accused of providing financial support to Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have been reportedly involved in recent missile attacks on Israeli-linked commercial ships in the Red Sea.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the sanctions targeted individuals and organizations believed to have supplied "tens of millions of dollars' worth of foreign currency" to the Houthis.

These funds were allegedly obtained from the sale and transportation of Iranian goods, backed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Treasury's announcement highlighted a network of exchange houses and companies across various jurisdictions allegedly serving as vital channels for Iranian funds to reach Yemen's militant partners.

Brian Nelson, Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, emphasized Iran's continuous support for the Houthis. "The result is unsurprising: unprovoked attacks on civilian infrastructure and commercial shipping, disrupting maritime security and posing a threat to international trade," Nelson stated.

Houthi supporters chant slogans as they attend a rally to mark the seventh anniversary of the Houthis' takeover of the Yemeni capital, in Sanaa, Yemen, September 21, 2021.

The Houthis, backed by Iran, currently control significant parts of Yemen. They have pledged solidarity with Palestinians amid the Gaza conflict sparked by Hamas attacks on October 7 and have vowed to sustain military operations in the Red Sea until the situation in Gaza stabilizes.

Aside from targeting commercial ships, including the seizure of a cargo vessel, the Houthis have launched multiple missiles toward Israel, prompting responses from U.S. warships operating in the region.

The Treasury's statement outlined the involvement of individuals within a network allegedly facilitated by Sa'id al-Jamal, an Iran-based individual already sanctioned by the U.S..

The network reportedly includes entities such as a jewelry store and a money exchange in Istanbul, along with a trading company based in Dubai.