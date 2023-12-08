U.S. president's son, Hunter Biden, indicted on tax-related charges

Joe Biden's son was charged with nine counts of failing to file and pay taxes, tax evasion and filing false tax returns, according to the indictments

Hunter Biden was indicted late Thursday on multiple counts of tax evasion, the second time this year that the sitting U.S. President’s son has been charged by a special counsel investigating the personal and business dealings of the Yale-trained lawyer and lobbyist-turned-artist.

Special counsel David Weiss said in a 56-page indictment filed in U.S. district court in California, that Hunter Biden "engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019.”

As such, the president’s son was charged with nine counts of failing to file and pay taxes, tax evasion and filing false tax returns, according to the indictments.

The new charges would reportedly impact his father, U.S. President Joe Biden, as a tight reelection bid and faces staunch Republican efforts to impeach the Commander-in-Chief on grounds that he benefited from his son's overseas business dealings.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP U.S. President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Previous charges in which the younger Biden was indicted, accuse him of lying about his drug use on a federal application when he purchased a gun. And the president has insisted he stands by his son despite his past troubled behavior.

The new charges mean that Hunter Biden could in theory go on trial twice next year as his father almost certainly faces Donald Trump in the race for the presidency, the former president himself also faces his own trials.

Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP Former President Donald Trump, appears in court Monday, Oct 2, 2023, in New York, U.S.

The new indictment stated Hunter Biden earned more than $7 million from 2016 to 2020 and used this money for a freewheeling lifestyle.

"The defendant spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle at the same time he chose not to pay his taxes," the indictment stated.

"Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the defendant spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes,” it added.

Hunter Biden had pleaded not guilty this year to three felony charges stemming from his purchase of a .38-caliber Colt Cobra revolver in 2018 when, by his own admission, he was addicted to drugs.

He was charged with illegally possessing the handgun and two counts of making false statements for claiming on forms required for the gun purchase that he was not using drugs at the time.