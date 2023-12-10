University of Pennsylvania's leadership resign following antisemitism hearing

Chair of the Jewish Federations of North America Julie Platt was named as interim chair of the board of trustees

University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) President Elizabeth Magill resigned overnight, followed a few hours later by the institution's board of trustees chair Scott Bok, after a contentious hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives that highlighted the Ivy League’s ambivalent stance on antisemitism.

U.S. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Republican from New York, welcomed the resignation, but said it was “only the very beginning of addressing the pervasive rot of antisemitism that has destroyed the most ‘prestigious’ higher education institutions in America.”

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, in Washington, United States.

“These universities can anticipate a robust and comprehensive Congressional investigation of all facets of their institutions negligent perpetration of antisemitism including administrative, faculty, and overall leadership and governance,” Stefanik stated on X, following up on the congressional hearing.

“In the case of Harvard, President Gay was asked by me 17x whether calling for the genocide of Jews violates Harvard’s code of conduct,” the congresswoman described the hearing on Tuesday.

Magill had responded “it is a context-dependent decision.” And when pressed, MIT President Sally Kornbluth said it would be “investigated as harassment if pervasive and severe,” and “if targeted at individuals.”

In response to the hearing, seventy-four U.S. lawmakers wrote letters demanding the immediate removal of Magill and the presidents of Harvard University and MIT.

Bok wrote in a statement that Magill would stay in her post until an interim president is appointed and would remain as a tenured professor at the university's law school.

Following his resignation, the board’s vice chair Julie Platt took on the head role temporarily, the executive committee announced Saturday night. She also serves as Chair of the Jewish Federations of North America.

“I have worked hard from the inside to address the rising issues of antisemitism on campus. Unfortunately, we have not made all the progress that we should have and intend to accomplish,” Platt said in a statement.

“Given the opportunity to choose between right and wrong, in my view, the three university presidents testifying in the United States House of Representatives failed. The leadership change at the university was therefore necessary and appropriate,” she added.