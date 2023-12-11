'Person of interest' in police custody over Detroit synagogue leader killing

Woll's murder brought a wave of grief to the local Jewish and Democratic communities

The Detroit Police Department on Sunday night reported that a "person of interest" has been taken into custody as the investigation into the October killing of Detroit synagogue president continues.

Detroit Police Chief James White previously stated that the authorities believe the murder was not linked to antisemitism despite of its rise since October 7. Investigators has been treating Woll’s murder as "arising from a domestic dispute and not extremism," a law enforcement source familiar with the case told CNN.

The authorities have not provided any further details regarding the arrested individual "to ensure the integrity of this ongoing investigation."

Woll was the President of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, serving on the ritual committee as well as working on the building’s renovation and spearheading fundraising, Rabbi Ariana Silverman stated at her funeral back in October.

Her sister Monica Woll Rosen said: "Your soul was beautiful and pure, you so deeply wanted peace for this world. You fought for everyone, regardless of who they were or where they came from. You were the definition of a leader."

Woll's killing shook the local Jewish and Democratic communities as the incident came amid the wave of antisemitism across the U.S. following the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

