White House, Congress scramble on last-minute deals on Ukraine, immigration

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make his case for more U.S. aid for the war against Russia during meetings in Washington this week, as lawmakers struggle for a deal that would link funding for Kyiv with domestic immigration controls.

Zelenskyy has been invited to meetings at the White House and with members of Congress on Tuesday. Many Republican lawmakers have questioned continued aid to Ukraine.

His arrival in Washington comes as Congress is under a tight - if not impossible - deadline for acting, as it is scheduled to go into recess for the year by Friday. Later this week, European Union leaders will meet for a summit in Brussels to decide on proposals to grant 50 billion euros of economic support to Kyiv, assign a further 20 billion euros to Ukraine's military and launch accession talks.

The next round of Ukraine aid has been held up by a demand from House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans that no more funds be dispatched unless steps are first taken to harden the U.S. border with Mexico.

President Joe Biden has urged Congress to act by year's end and Democrats in Congress were trying to win approval of about $50 billion in new security assistance for Ukraine. Also included in Senate Democrats' measure is humanitarian and economic aid for the government in Kyiv as well as $14 billion for Israel as it wages war against Hamas.

A senior administration official, cited by Reuters, said on Sunday the White House has been working with House Republican leaders to find common ground, but the talks have not developed to a point where Biden’s direct intervention could close the deal.

However, the White House is open to making it harder to obtain U.S. asylum as a way to reduce the number of migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a source familiar with bipartisan Senate negotiations.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Senate failed to begin a debate on Biden's proposed aid plan to Israel and Ukraine. "This cannot wait. We cannot let [Russian President Vladimir] Putin win,” stated U.S. President, accusing "extreme" Republicans of "playing chicken" with the package by demanding “partisan” border policies.

By mid-November, the U.S. Defense Department had used 97% of $62.3 billion in supplemental funding it had received and the State Department had used all of the $4.7 billion in military assistance funding for Ukraine it had been allocated, U.S. budget director Shalanda Young said last week.

Even if a bipartisan deal was struck, several Democrats have voiced concerns that former President Donald Trump, who is seen as the leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, could stand in the way.

"There's a question on the Republican side - would they accept significant progress, or is Trump going to make the final call," said Democratic Senator Peter Welch in an interview on Thursday.

