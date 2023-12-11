Board meeting held at Harvard amid controversy over President's handling of threats against Jewish students

500 faculty members have rallied to President Gay's defense, expressing their support in a letter to the administration

Harvard University President Claudine Gay's position was up for discussion during a Harvard board of directors meeting on Sunday, as her handling of threats against Jewish students has been in the spotlight during recent weeks.

The meeting took place amidst growing calls for Gay's removal, echoing the recent resignation of University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not publicly disclosed, insiders suggest that the controversy surrounding Gay's response to threats against Jewish students was a key topic. Last week, Gay, along with UPENN's Magill and MIT President Sally Kornbluth, faced congressional testimony where they failed to explicitly state that calls for the genocide of Jews would violate their schools' codes of conduct.

The outcome remains uncertain, and it is yet to be determined if Gay has enough support to retain her position. However, a significant number of faculty members have rallied to her defense, expressing their support in a letter to the administration.

In response to the criticism, Gay issued an apology last week for her testimony before a House committee on December 5. Harvard has been grappling with a surge in antisemitic incidents on campus, prompting increased scrutiny of the university's response to such threats.