Biden calls surge in antisemitism 'sickening' at White House Hanukkah event

At the reception in the White House, Biden reiterated U.S. support for Israel in its war against Hamas

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday hosted a reception in the White House's East Room to mark Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. President Biden delivered a speech in which he called for Hamas's hostages release, reiterated his support for Israel and condemned the rise of antisemitism in the U.S. and worldwide.

"The warmth and connection I feel to the Jewish community is unquestionable. I ran into trouble and criticism when I said a few years ago that you don’t have to be Jewish to be a Zionist, and I am a Zionist," he stated.

U.S. President reiterated Washington's support for Israel in its war against Hamas saying that the U.S. will "continue to provide military assistance to Israel until they get rid of Hamas." He added that Israel has "to be careful," given the potential of a shift in the global public opinion: "We can’t let that happen."

Biden said that the rise of antisemitism in the U.S. and globally is "sickening." He stated that "there is no place for hate in America."

Speaking about the hostages, still remaining in Hamas's captivity in Gaza for over 60 days, Biden said that "relentless" work on their release is in process: "I personally spend countless hours, and I'm not going to stop until we get every one of them home."

"As I said after the [October 7 Hamas's] attack, my commitment to the safety of the Jewish people, and the security of Israel, its right to exist as an independent Jewish state, is unshakeable. Were there no Israel, there wouldn't be a Jew in the world who is safe."

The event gathered nearly 800 guests, including the Holocaust survivors, members of Congress and other officials as well as Jewish communities leaders and entertainers, according to the White House statement.

The reception was held as earlier on Monday pro-Palestinian protesters that identified as "Jewish elders" from the Jewish Voices for Peace movement chained themselves to the fence around the White House. The demonstrations was staged in protest against Biden's policy on the Israel-Hamas war and in demand of a ceasefire in Gaza.

