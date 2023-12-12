Harvard President Gay retains position amidst anti-Semitism on campus controversy

"President Gay has apologized for how she handled her congressional testimony and has committed to redoubling the University’s fight against antisemitism"

Claudine Gay, Harvard President, will not step down despite the escalating controversy surrounding her recent appearance before Congress.

The move comes as a response to mounting pressure after Dr. Gay declined to explicitly address whether students advocating for the genocide of Jewish people would face disciplinary actions.

The Harvard Corporation, the university's highest governing board, issued a statement on Tuesday, reaffirming their support for Dr. Gay's leadership.

About 700 Harvard staff members rallied behind Dr. Gay in a letter over the weekend, emphasizing their confidence in her ability to guide the university through challenging times. The decision to retain Dr. Gay as president was unanimous among the board members. An email was sent out to all Harvard graduates, that was individually signed by the "fellows" (trustees), included a directive against calls for violence and disruptions of the classroom experience. The email was individually signed by trustees, including Penny Pritzker, who works with the Biden administration as U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery.

The email to Harvard graduates stated, "so many people have suffered tremendous damage and pain because of Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack, and the University’s initial statement should have been an immediate, direct, and unequivocal condemnation. President Gay has apologized for how she handled her congressional testimony and has committed to redoubling the University’s fight against antisemitism."

The university stopped short of committing to a First Amendment standard of speech, a move that may draw criticism from free speech advocates, including organizations like FIRE (Foundation for Individual Rights in Education).

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The announcement that Dr. Gay will continue in her role as president coincides with the recent resignation of University of Pennsylvania's head, Elizabeth Magill. Magill stepped down in the aftermath of a comparable public outcry following her testimony before Congress.