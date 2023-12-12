Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez join star-studded fundraising event for Gaza

Critics say the ANERA organization fails to acknowledge Hamas' responsibility in the conflict and contributes to the demonization of Israel

American pop sensations Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, along with model Cara Delevingne, participated in a philanthropic event hosted by Ramy Youssef's Comedy Club in Brooklyn.

The star-studded gathering aimed to raise funds for the Gaza Strip, drawing attention and support from various celebrities, including actresses Anya Taylor Joy and Zoë Kravitz.

Ramy Youssef, an Egyptian-American comedian, confirmed on his Instagram page that all proceeds from the comedy show would be donated to the American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA), an organization established in 1968.

Despite claiming to have no political or religious affiliation, ANERA has faced scrutiny for its perceived bias in addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The charity's mission, as stated on its website, is to "mobilize resources for immediate emergency relief and long-term sustainable development in the areas of health, education, and the economy."

However, critics, including NGO Monitor, argue that ANERA's publications present a one-sided perspective, failing to acknowledge Hamas' responsibility in the conflict and contributing to the demonization of Israel.

NGO Monitor further points out that Peter Gubser, the president of ANERA, allegedly did not recognize Palestinian attacks against Israel in his reports, focusing solely on Israeli military responses.

The controversy surrounding ANERA's stance underscores the challenges of supporting charitable causes with potential political implications, even when organizations claim to be impartial.

