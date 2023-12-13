'Unprecedented' 337% surge in antisemitic incidents in U.S. - report

Anti-Defamation League reports over 2,000 incidents across the United States since October 7

An advocacy group Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Tuesday published a report indicating "unprecedented" increase in antisemitic incidents across the United States since the start of Israel's war against Hamas. The ADL counted 2,031 antisemitic incidents that occurred between October 7 and December 7.

"This includes 40 incidents of physical assault, 337 incidents of vandalism, 749 incidents of verbal or written harassment and 905 rallies including antisemitic rhetoric, expressions of support for terrorism against the state of Israel and/or anti-Zionism," read the report.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1734234479126839648 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to the ADL's calculations, on average, Jews in America "experienced nearly 34 antisemitic incidents per day."

The ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt stated: "The lid to the sewers is off, and Jewish communities all across the country are being inundated with hate."

He added that "public officials and college leaders must turn down the temperature and take clear action to show this behavior is unacceptable to prevent more violence," referencing the antisemitic controversy that has been taking place at the American universities.

The ADL says it recorded a total of 400 antisemitic incidents at university campuses, compared to 33 incidents during the same period last year.

The report also mentioned the fatality that occurred at the pro-Israeli protest in Los Angeles, California. Additionally, according to the ADL, "there were about 250 antisemitic incidents that specifically targeted Jewish institutions such as synagogues and campus Hillels."

Greenblatt said that vandalism of Jewish businesses "isn't political protest – it's antisemitism and it’s criminal." He added that "boycotts have historically targeted the Jewish community at times of crisis, and it’s alarming that it’s happening again now."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1734758300162380024 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

U.S. President Joe Biden, during a White House Hanukkah reception earlier on Monday, called the rise of antisemitism in the U.S. and globally is "sickening." He said: "There is no place for hate in America."

Read more stories like this >>

• Harvard President Gay retains position amidst anti-Semitism on campus controversy >>

• Biden calls surge in antisemitism 'sickening' at White House Hanukkah event >>

• 'Reminiscent of dark time in history': Pro-Palestinian protestors target Jewish shop >>