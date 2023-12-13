Hunter Biden refuses to testify 'behind closed doors' as father's impeachment inquiry vote nears

Republicans in the House of Representatives are expected to vote on Wednesday to authorize the impeachment probe into President Biden

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, has chosen to defy a congressional subpoena issued by House Republicans seeking his testimony behind closed doors on matters related to his business dealings.

This move has further intensified tensions between the Biden family and lawmakers, who are poised to vote on Wednesday to formalize their impeachment probe into President Biden.

Hunter Biden, 53, rejected the allegations against his father, stating, "There is no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business because it did not happen."

Speaking at a news conference outside the Capitol, he criticized the investigation as unfounded and signaled his unwillingness to cooperate with the House Oversight Committee's subpoena for a private testimony.

The Republicans in the House of Representatives are determined to proceed with a vote on Wednesday to authorize the impeachment probe before the commencement of a three-week holiday break on Thursday.

The core of the allegations revolves around claims that Hunter Biden and his family unduly profited from decisions made by President Biden during his tenure as vice president from 2009 to 2017.

The focus of the investigation remains predominantly on the business dealings of Hunter Biden himself.