Tesla recalls over 2 million vehicles in the U.S. due to autopilot defect

The recall comes after a two-year investigation into crashes involving the use of this technology

Tesla, the electric vehicle giant led by billionaire Elon Musk, has initiated a recall of more than two million cars in the United States following a revelation by the US regulator about a defective aspect within its driver assistance system, Autopilot.

The recall, spanning almost every Tesla sold in the US since the introduction of the Autopilot feature in 2015, comes after a two-year investigation into crashes involving the use of this technology.

The glitch in the Autopilot function prompted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to scrutinize the feature's controls, determining that they might not adequately prevent misuse by drivers.

STR / AFP Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the Tesla China-made Model 3 Delivery Ceremony in Shanghai, China.

The agency emphasized that the system's controls were insufficient to deter misuse, necessitating an update to rectify these concerns.

Tesla plans to address the issue through a software update delivered "over the air," eliminating the necessity for owners to visit service centers or dealerships. Despite being referred to as a recall by the regulator, the fix will be implemented seamlessly via automatic software updates.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP In this file photo taken on January 04, 2021, a Tesla Inc. electric vehicle charges at a supercharger station in Redondo Beach, California.

The recall aims to modify the Autopilot function by enhancing features that confirm the appropriate activation of self-driving capabilities, including additional checks before engaging the self-driving mode.