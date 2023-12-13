Jewish activist group shuts down major LA freeway, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza

Over 75 people were arrested for shutting down the freeway by sitting down for hours, hand in hand

In a demonstration advocating for a lasting ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, a protest on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles disrupted morning traffic for more than an hour on Wednesday.

Around 9 a.m., protesters formed a human chain on the southbound side of the freeway near Third Street, prompting a complete standstill in the morning commute.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene as demonstrators linked arms and sat on the freeway, effectively bringing traffic to a halt.

The protest, organized by a Jewish group advocating for a Gaza ceasefire, aimed to draw attention to the ongoing conflict. Although the protest briefly caused the closure of all southbound lanes, later, the freeway lanes were reopened to traffic.

The activist group IfNotNow LA, echoing the sentiments of the protest, released a statement expressing their stance: "As American Jews, we refuse to be silent. We demand an end to the financial support of Israel's occupation and documented war crimes, including the indiscriminate mass murder of over 18,000 Palestinians and the forced displacement of 1.9 million civilians."

While the exact number of arrests made during the demonstration is yet to be confirmed, the CHP stated that 75 individuals were apprehended, but it remains unclear whether all those detained were protesters.

