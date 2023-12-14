Biden calls Republicans' impeachment stunt 'baseless'

U.S. President emphasized misfocus of efforts among Republicans pointing out decision-making problems in more important realms including Israel-Hamas war

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to formally authorize its ongoing impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Joe Biden, as Republicans unite behind the effort even though they have yet to find evidence of wrongdoing by the Democrat.

The Republican-controlled chamber voted 221-212 along party lines to approve the probe, which is examining whether Biden improperly benefited from his 53-year-old son Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings, hours after the younger Biden refused a call to testify behind closed doors.

WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Newly elected U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson delivers remarks after the House of Representatives held an election in the U.S. Capitol on October 25, 2023 in Washington, DC.

In his reaction to the impeachment inquiry authorization, Biden said the move was "baseless." He started off by saying that the Republicans are focusing their efforts on the wrong matters and cited the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

"The people of Israel are in a battle against terrorists, and they are waiting for our help. Yet Republicans in Congress won’t act to help."

"I wake up every day focused on the issues facing the American people – real issues that impact their lives, and the strength and security of our country and the world," he continued. "Unfortunately, House Republicans are not joining me."

"Instead of doing anything to help make Americans’ lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies. Instead of doing their job on the urgent work that needs to be done, they are choosing to waste time on this baseless political stunt that even Republicans in Congress admit is not supported by facts."

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP U.S. President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The White House has dismissed the inquiry as unsubstantiated by facts and politically motivated. Biden is preparing for a possible 2024 election rematch with his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump. Trump is the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice and is currently preparing for four upcoming criminal trials.

The effort will almost certainly fail to remove Biden from office. But it could help Republicans highlight their allegations of corruption through much of the 2024 campaign.

Read more stories like this >>

• Hunter Biden refuses to testify 'behind closed doors' as father's impeachment inquiry vote nears >>

• White House, Congress scramble on last-minute deals on Ukraine, immigration >>

• Zelensky visits White House amid GOP resistance to Ukraine aid >>