Top Biden advisor to visit West Bank, meet with PA President Abbas

United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will travel to the West Bank on Thursday to meet with Palestinian Authroity (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas.

The visit comes as Washington intensifies diplomatic efforts aimed at revitalizing the Palestinian Authority.

According to the White House, Sullivan plans to discuss promoting stability and confronting extremism. This includes backing Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces and holding violent Israeli settlers accountable.

Analysts see the talks as part of a broader U.S. initiative to empower a reinvigorated PA governing body over both the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Biden administration believes unified Palestinian leadership could facilitate an eventual two-state resolution with Israel.

Amos Ben Gershom /L.A.M PM Benjamin Netanyahu meeting with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas Gaza war, U.S. officials have focused on preventing West Bank spillover. But their long-term vision is Gaza again under PA control, reversing the break that came after Hamas seized power there in 2007.

The proposal has faced sharp criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He has firmly rejected any framework allowing a PA return to governing Gaza.