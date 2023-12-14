English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Top Biden advisor to visit West Bank, meet with PA President Abbas

i24NEWS
2 min read
Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas (L) meeting with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Ramallah on January 19, 2023.
Thaer GHANAIM / PPO / AFPPalestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas (L) meeting with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Ramallah on January 19, 2023.

The visit comes as Washington intensifies diplomatic efforts aimed at revitalizing the Palestinian Authority

United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will travel to the West Bank on Thursday to meet with Palestinian Authroity (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas.

The visit comes as Washington intensifies diplomatic efforts aimed at revitalizing the Palestinian Authority.  

Video poster

According to the White House, Sullivan plans to discuss promoting stability and confronting extremism. This includes backing Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces and holding violent Israeli settlers accountable.  

Follow the latest updates on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza>>>

Analysts see the talks as part of a broader U.S. initiative to empower a reinvigorated PA governing body over both the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Biden administration believes unified Palestinian leadership could facilitate an eventual two-state resolution with Israel.

Amos Ben Gershom /L.A.M
Amos Ben Gershom /L.A.MPM Benjamin Netanyahu meeting with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas Gaza war, U.S. officials have focused on preventing West Bank spillover. But their long-term vision is Gaza again under PA control, reversing the break that came after Hamas seized power there in 2007.

The proposal has faced sharp criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He has firmly rejected any framework allowing a PA return to governing Gaza.  

This article received 0 comments