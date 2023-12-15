U.S. National Security Advisor Sullivan meets with PA's Abbas in Ramallah

"Gaza is an integral part of the State of Palestine," Abbas said, denouncing "any attempt to isolate any part" of Palestinian territories

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas said Friday that the Gaza Strip is an inseparable part of any future Palestinian state, during talks with visiting U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

"Gaza is an integral part of the State of Palestine," Abbas said, denouncing "any attempt to isolate any part" of Palestinian territories.

The meeting came as Israel continues its major offensive in Gaza, while key ally the United States cautioned against a lasting military campaign.

Abbas emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire, slamming Israel for aggression amounting to "genocide" against Gazans. He said sparing civilians from devastation caused by Israel's military was "crucial."

The U.S. backs Israel's campaign against Hamas rocket attacks, but has voiced concern over Palestinian civilian deaths and Israel's long-term Gaza strategy.

Analysts see the talks between Abbas and the Sullivan as part of a broader U.S. initiative to empower a reinvigorated PA governing body over both the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Biden administration believes unified Palestinian leadership could facilitate an eventual two-state resolution with Israel.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas Gaza war, U.S. officials have focused on preventing West Bank spillover. But their long-term vision is Gaza again under PA control, reversing the break that came after Hamas seized power there in 2007.

The proposal has faced sharp criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He has firmly rejected any framework allowing a PA return to governing Gaza.