U.S. weighs striking Houthis to deter Red Sea attacks - report

The UN Security Council would also reportedly discuss the Iran-backed Houthi threat, at the request of the UK, France, the U.S. and others

Senior officials in the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has been weighing options to strike the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen that have launched numerous attacks in the Red Sea, and options have already been provided to commanders, sources told Politico.

In addition, the UN Security Council on Monday will reportedly discuss the Houthi threat to shipping lanes in the Red Sea area. The request came from the UK, France, Albania, Malta, Japan, and the United States, in order to condemn the attacks and call for their cessation.

According to the Politico report, the Dwight D Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group was moved from the Persian Gulf into the Gulf of Aden in order to support any potential U.S. response, contrary to what the Iranians claimed were their own aggression that moved the aircraft carrier fleet.

The Biden administration has so far held back a military response, for fear of provoking Iran into an expanded conflict, though Iranian-backed proxies have attacked American interests and bases throughout the Middle East since the October 7 attack led by the terrorist organization Hamas.

Though Iran denied involvement in the Hamas attack on southern Israel, during which 1,200 women, children and men were brutally massacred, the Ayatollah regime has funded terrorist organizations in the region, including Palestinian terror groups and Hezbollah on the northern border.

The Iranian proxies have attacked from Lebanese territory, as well as from Yemen. The Houthis vowed to increase their attacks on Israel and all commercial ships transiting toward Israeli ports, with at least 15 one-way suicide drones launched on Saturday alone. U.S. and UK naval ships in the Red Sea area intercepted the threats.