Two thirds of U.S. Zoomers see Jews as 'oppressors,' shocking new Harvard poll reveals

Series of questions regarding October 7, the Gaza war and the Jews reveals a generation in deep confusion

About two thirds of Americans between the ages of 18-24 see Jews as oppressors, according to a poll conducted by Harris Insights and Analytics and Harvard University's Center for American Political Studies (CAPS).

The poll canvassed some 2,000 registered voters in the U.S.

While it also found that 51% of the youngest registered voters, known collectively as the Zoomer generation, think that the long-term answer for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is for "Israel to be ended and given to Hamas and the Palestinians"; however, the respondents' basic understanding of the questions is called into doubt by another question on the poll, where 69% of 18-24 year olds said they believe Israel does have the right to exist.

Among the older generations, support for Israel and rejection of blatant antisemitism is close to universal.

The survey found 66% of respondents in the 18-24 age group regard the October 7 massacre — the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust — as genocide, while 60% think that it was justified by Palestinian grievances.