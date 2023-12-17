Republican lawmakers block University of Pennsylvania funding over anti-semitism controversy

Turmoil deepens for Penn as GOP legislators withhold $33 million intended for the veterinary school, demanding concrete anti-Semitism measures before approval

In a recent move, Republican lawmakers have halted $33 million in funding for the University of Pennsylvania, targeting the veterinary school, citing concerns about rising anti-Semitism on campus.

Typically, such funding receives bipartisan support, but the GOP wants to assess the university's specific actions against anti-Semitism before approving the allocation.

All Democratic lawmakers supported the funding, but 25 Republican representatives voted against it, resulting in the suspension of the bill.

This development exacerbates the challenges facing the University of Pennsylvania, already grappling with turmoil following the recent resignation of its president.

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill at a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, in Washington, United States.

President Elizabeth Magill stepped down in the aftermath of a congressional hearing on the surge of anti-Semitism at Penn since October 7.

During the hearing, led by Republican Representative Elise Stefanik, Magill faced questions about the university's response to anti-Semitic incidents on campus.

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, in Washington, United States.

One notable moment in the hearing involved Magill's response to a query about whether calls for the genocide of Jews violated university regulations on harassment. Magill's assertion that the qualification depended on "context" sparked global outcry. The controversy was further fueled by the university's perceived lack of action during a Palestinian literature festival this summer, where anti-Semitic remarks were made, and Magill refused to cancel the event.