A silver sedan struck a Secret Service vehicle attached to the presidential motorcade as the U.S. president and First Lady Jill Biden exited the building

Outside of U.S. President Joe Biden's campaign headquarters in the state of Delaware, a silver sedan struck a Secret Service vehicle attached to the presidential motorcade on Sunday night. Biden was reported safe after the incident, a Reuters witness said.

"Today, at approximately 8:09 pm [local time], a Secret Service vehicle securing the president's motorcade route was struck by another vehicle in Wilmington," Secret Service spokesperson Special Agent Steve Kopek said.

"There was no protective interest associated with this event and the president's motorcade departed without incident," the spokesperson added.

The sedan slamming into the SUV positioned in a nearby intersection about 40 meters from Biden, causing a loud bang and startling the president. The security personnel then rushed him into a waiting vehicle and was whisked away from the building in downtown Wilmington.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Security personnel usher President Joe Biden into the presidential vehicle as he leaves his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

"Both the president and first lady are fine," a White House official told an AFP reporter who witnessed the incident.

Pool reporters had gathered on the sidewalk outside the campaign offices, where the president and U.S. First Lady Jill Biden had dinner with staff, and had just finished shouting questions to Biden from a distance when they heard the crash and saw him with a surprised expression on his face.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) First lady Jill Biden waves as she leaves President Joe Biden's campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

Agents sprang into action, cornering the silver car with Delaware license plates and drawing weapons on the driver, who held up his hands.

Reporters were then quickly rounded up by staff to join the motorcade as it departed the rain-drenched scene.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Secret Service Police, left, and security personnel question the driver of a vehicle that plowed into a parked SUV that was part of U.S. President Biden's motorcade in Wilmington, Delaware.

"They're evacuating, you guys gotta go," a staffer told reporters as security personnel secured the area.

Biden arrived safely at his family home without further incident.