Time slipping, White House and Senate negotiators struggled Sunday to reach a U.S. border security deal that would unlock President Joe Biden’s request for billions of dollars worth of military aid for Israel and Ukraine before senators leave town for the holiday recess.

The talks come as Donald Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner in 2024, delivered alarming anti-immigrant remarks about "blood" purity at a political rally over the weekend.

"They’re poisoning the blood of our country," Trump said about the record numbers of immigrants coming to the U.S. without immediate legal status. Speaking in the early-voting state of New Hampshire, Trump said: "All over the world they’re pouring into our country."

The border security negotiations appear to be deeply complex for the Senate. While Senator Chris Murphy, Democrat from Connecticut said: "Everyday we get closer, not farther away," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said senators don’t want to be "jammed" by a last-minute compromise reached by negotiators.

"We’re not anywhere close to a deal," Graham said Sunday on NBC 'Meet the Press.' He predicted the deliberations will go into next year.

The Biden administration faces an increasingly difficult political situation as global migration is on a historic rise. The president is being berated daily by Republicans, led by Trump, as border crossings have risen to levels that make even some in Biden’s own Democratic Party concerned.

The senators and the White House appear to be focused on ways to limit the numbers of migrants who are eligible for asylum at the border, primarily by toughening the requirements to qualify for their cases to go forward.

The talks have also focused removing some migrants who have already been living in the U.S. without full legal status, and on ways to temporarily close the U.S.-Mexico border to some crossings if they hit a certain metric, or threshold. Arrests of migrants have topped 10,000 on some days.

GUILLERMO ARIAS / AFP A migrant child on a bus as authorities dismantle an improvised camp outside El Chaparral crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, near the border with the US, on February 6, 2022.

There has also been discussion about limiting existing programs that have allowed groups of arrivals from certain countries to temporarily enter the U.S. while they await proceedings about their claims. Decades ago, those programs welcomed Vietnamese arrivals and others, and have since been opened to Ukrainians, Afghans and a group that includes Cubans, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans and Haitians.

Meanwhile, Biden’s massive $110 billion aid package for Israel, Ukraine and other security needs is hanging in the balance. Many, but not all, Republicans have soured on helping Ukraine amid its war against Russia.

