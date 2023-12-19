Marvel, Disney drop actor Jonathan Majors after his conviction of assault

Manhattan District Attorney said the trial ‘illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion’

Jonathan Majors, the star of 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco,' 'Devotion' and 'Da 5 Bloods,' was convicted Monday of assaulting his former girlfriend after a trial that he hoped would vindicate him and restore his status as an emerging Hollywood star. It did just the opposite: Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co. dropped him hours after the verdict.

A Manhattan jury found Majors, 34, guilty of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation stemming from his March confrontation with then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. She said he attacked her in a car and left her in "excruciating" pain, while his lawyers said Jabbari was the aggressor.

Marvel and Disney immediately dropped the 'Creed III' star from all upcoming projects following the conviction, a person close to the studio who spoke with AP on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Majors faces the possibility of up to a year in jail for the assault conviction, though probation or other non-jail sentences also are possible. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement that the trial “illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion.”

Jabbari, a 30-year-old British dancer, accused Majors of hitting her in the head with his open hand, twisting her arm behind her back and squeezing her middle finger until it fractured. Defendant's argument was that their client was the victim of “white lies, big lies, and pretty little lies” invented by Jabbari to exact revenge on an unfaithful partner.

In her closing arguments, prosecutor Kelli Galaway said Majors was following a well-worn playbook used by abusers to cast their victims as attackers. "This is not a revenge plot to ruin the defendant’s life or his career," Galaway said. "You were asked why you are here? Because domestic violence is serious."

