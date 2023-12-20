Because the former U.S. president is disqualified for involvement in Jan 6 assault, the high court rules it would be wrongful to list him as a candidate

Colorado state's Supreme Court ruled that former U.S. President Donald Trump was disqualified from holding office for his involvement in an assault on the Capitol, in January 2021, and thus barred from being listed as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot.

"A majority of the court holds that President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution," the Colorado state's high court wrote.

"Because he is disqualified, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Colorado Secretary of State to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot."

"We do not reach these conclusions lightly," the 4-3 majority wrote in their judgement.

"We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach," the state high court concluded.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1737271157940769005 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Republican presidential candidate, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, remarked that "Donald Trump should not be prevented from being President by any court. He should be prevented from being President of the United States by the voters of this country."

Another candidate battling for the Republican primary nomination, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, went a step further and pledged not withdraw from the Colorado ballot until Trump is allowed.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1737290316527370495 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I pledge to withdraw from the Colorado GOP primary ballot until Trump is also allowed to be on the ballot, and I demand that Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley do the same immediately - or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal maneuver which will have disastrous consequences for our country," Ramaswamy posted on X.