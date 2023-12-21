U.S. support for Israel in its war against Hamas dropping - poll

Gaps in support across political affiliation and age, with younger Americans showing less support for Israel

A new Quinnipiac University Poll released on Wednesday indicated that after two months since October 7 Hamas's attack on Israel, U.S. voters are "split on whether the United States should send more military aid to Israel, with 45 percent supporting it and 46 percent opposing it."

Previous poll published on November 16 showed majority support, with 54 percent being in favor of U.S. aid to Israel and 39 percent being against.

Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy stated: "There are shifting sentiments as the human losses mount and the Biden administration leans on Israel to lessen the impact on Palestinian civilians."

"While voters make it clear they have a personal stake in supporting Israel, they are less enthusiastic about fortifying its close ally's arsenal," he added.

The poll's authors pointed out the gaps by political party, age and race.

"Republicans (65 - 28 percent) support the United States sending more military aid to Israel, while Democrats (58 - 36 percent) oppose it. Among independents, 41 percent support it and 48 percent oppose it."

Speaking of age groups, voters over 65 years old as well as the 50-64 years-old group support the aid to Israel. Meanwhile, voters of 18-34 years old and 35-49 years old oppose it. The strongest opposition is presented by the youngest group of 18-35 years old with 72 percent being against supporting Israel.

According to the poll, white voters (51 - 40 percent) are in favor of military aid to Israel, while Black voters oppose it (56 - 35 percent).

It is noteworthy that "a majority of voters (69 percent) think supporting Israel is in the national interest of the United States, while 23 percent think it is not in the national interest of the United States."

