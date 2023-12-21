Support for Israel declining among American public - poll

A large majority of Americans still consider that aid to Israel serves the interests of the United States.

A Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday indicates that two months after Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, American voters are divided on whether the United States should send more military aid to Israel, with 45 percent of respondents saying yes compared to 46 percent who are opposed.

A previous poll published on November 16 showed majority support around the same point, with 54 percent in favor of American aid to Israel compared to 39 percent who were opposed.

The data, however, shows that a majority of Americans consider that aid to Israel serves the interests of the United States, with 69 percent supporting this idea compared to 23 percent who do not approve.

"Feelings are changing as casualties in Gaza mount," commented Tim Malloy, a polling analyst at Quinnipiac University.

"While respondents clearly indicate they have a personal interest in supporting Israel, they are less enthusiastic about strengthening the country's arsenal," he added. He also notes that the differences in opinion are very marked depending on the age and political affiliation of the people questioned.

65 percent of Republicans support the United States sending more military aid to Israel, while 58 percent of Democrats support the idea. Among independents, 41 percent are in favor and 48 percent against.

Regarding the age group, voters over 65 years old as well as the 50-64 year old bracket support aid to Israel, while voters aged 18 to 34 and 35 to 49 years old support it.

The strongest opposition is expressed among the youngest panel, those aged 18-35, with 72 percent saying they are opposed to supporting Israel.

The poll also shows that the majority of white voters (51 percent) favor military aid to Israel, while the majority (56 percent) of black voters oppose it.