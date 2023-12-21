Nikki Haley says Palestinians in Gaza should resettle in pro-Hamas countries

"Why doesn't Egypt want them? Because she doesn't really know who is a terrorist and who isn't," Haley argued

In an interview with the American media on Thursday, Republican Party candidate for President of the United States Nikki Haley said that the people of Gaza should leave the enclave.

"The Palestinians should have gone to the Rafah crossing and Egypt would have taken care of them. But I have always said that what the Palestinians need is to move to pro-Hamas countries such as Qatar, Iran and Turkey, she said.

"Why doesn't Egypt want them? Because she doesn't really know who is a terrorist and who isn't," Haley argued.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1737125822438257109 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Instead of letting the world put pressure on Israel, brought to its knees by the worst massacre since the Holocaust, why not talk to Egypt, Turkey, Qatar or Iran? Why aren't they doing something to help the Palestinians?' asked Haley.

Follow the latest updates on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza>>>

The Republican Party member is well known for her support of Israel.

Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP

"They all come to help Israel when it is hurt, but they (the allied countries) hurt it when it fights back. If this happened to America, do you think we wouldn't fight back?! Where are the friends of Gaza? They are the ones who should do something to save them. "This should not concern Israel," she said.