Former assistant accuses action star Vin Diesel of sexual assault in 2010

Asta Jonasson says she was tasked with getting the 'Fast and Furious' actor out of a hotel room while the fifth installment of the series was being filmed

American action star Vin Diesel has been accused of sexual assault by a former assistant, while in a hotel room over a decade ago during "Fast Five" filming, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.

Asta Jonasson claimed the "Fast and Furious" star assaulted her and masturbated while pinning her down, further alleging that she was fired shortly afterwards for resisting the actor.

Diesel's lawyer Bryan Freedman said his client "categorically denies this claim in its entirety" and that there is evidence which "completely refutes" the allegations, according to a statement published by Variety.

According to the lawsuit, Jonasson was just hired and tasked with helping Diesel leave a hotel in the early morning hours after entertaining multiple women in a suite, before paparazzi were alerted to his whereabouts.

"Alone in the hotel suite with him, Vin Diesel sexually assaulted Ms Jonasson. Vin Diesel forcibly grabbed Ms Jonasson, groped her breasts, and kissed her. Ms Jonasson struggled continually to break free of his grasp, while repeatedly saying no," the filed lawsuit described.

"Vin Diesel then escalated his assault," the suit said, with the actor trying to pull down his assistant's underwear. Jonasson then fled to a bathroom, where the actor pursued her, and forced her to touch him. He then pinned her against a wall and masturbated.

The following day, Samantha Vincent, the actor's sister and president of One Race, the entertainment company that employed Jonasson, allegedly called and fired her.

"The message was clear. Ms Jonasson was fired for courageously resisting Vin Diesel's sexual assault, Vin Diesel would be protected, and his sexual assault covered up," the suit alleged as part of the claim seeking unspecified damages against the actor, his sister and their companies.

Jonasson waived the right to anonymity customarily granted to victims of alleged sex abuse. It is the latest claim to be lodged with courts in California, which extended the length of time in which legal action can be taken in cases of alleged sexual crimes.