'Puppets controlled by Zionist lobby': Long Beach council meeting turns into grotesque orgy of antisemitism

A meeting of the Long Beach City Council devoted to the war raging in Gaza between Israel and Hamas apparently devolved into an antisemitic hate fest, with speakers invoking some of the darkest myths and libels used to persecute Jews since the Middle Ages.

A video posted to the X platform by user Yael Bar Tur saw speakers paint the only Jewish state in the world as child murderers and rapists, and its supporters as servants of the global Zionist lobby. Black Jews in Israel were being forcibly sterilized, one speaker alleged.

Hamas, the Palestinian jihadist group that on October 7 had perpetrated the bloodiest antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust, was hailed as engaging in a "struggle against colonialism."

Another speaker posed the question "how can Zionists be so fragile that they see children and people in sandals and people with mental and physical disabilities and they're like 'yeah, let me bomb them.'"